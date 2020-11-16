Hello Monday! The weekend is over, but not the festive season for all of us. New Year for Gujarati community begins, and social media is filled with festival greetings. In addition, #MondayThoughts and #MondayMotivation tweets are trending with netizens sharing inspirational quotes, messages and images. If you still lack to get out of the bed, we suggest you check these motivational sayings to kick-start another week. Through this blog, you will know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day that netizens are sharing today, November 16, 2020.

November 16 marks a lot of festivals. Bestu Varas, is the Gujarati New, celebrated the day after Diwali. On this day, people share Sal Mubarak messages and wishes to begin the year with positivity. Again, there is Govardhan Puja as well, which honours the time when Shri Krishna saved the villagers at Vrindavan from torrential rain, by lifting up the Govardhan hill. Another festival which falls today, is Bhai Dooj, also called Bhai Phonta in West Bengal. The celebration honours the sibling bond. With so many festivals falling on one day, it is obvious for netizens to flood their timelines with celebratory moments.

In addition to the festival, we expect more memes, jokes, videos and posts to go viral. To stay updated with the latest information from the world of social media, stay tuned with us as through this blog, we will bring you all the current happenings and trending topics, running on the internet.

