Good morning! It's a Wednesday morning and people have taken to social media platforms with daily thoughts and motivational quotes. Hashtags #WednesdayWisdom and #WednesdayThoughts are trending online with these messages, images and greetings for a good day. As the day progresses through this section we will keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, jokes, latest viral posts and tweets, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms. Stay tuned to this live blog to keep yourselves updated with things happenings from around the world.

October 28 marks a few events like it is National Chocolate Day, International Animation Day and National Immigrants Day. It is also the birthday of Bill Gates, Indra Nooyi, Julia Roberts and Caitlyn Jenner. Along with that there is an usual excitement for oncoming of Halloween and the festive season of Diwali. So all that trends online, we will bring it here in this section. Or if we miss out on any other events, we will get all the related trends in here.

In the age of social media, it is impossible to miss things that happen on the internet unless you prefer social detox. And this live blog will ensure you are updated with everything that happens on the internet. From funny memes to emotional posts to viral videos, we will keep you updated with all the occurrences around the world. Stay tuned with us to know what is the latest buzz on social media. We wish you all a Happy Wednesday and a great week ahead. Stay home and stay safe!