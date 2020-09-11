It's finally Friday, the last working day of the week has arrived and social media users can't contain their happiness. People have taken to social media platforms with their Friday plans. Meanwhile, some are posting Good Morning wishes, inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts with the hashtags #FridayFeeling and #FridayMotivation on Twitter. Netizens are also sharing hilarious GIFs, funny memes, latest tweets and Facebook posts, viral videos, and trending topics from around the world. Stay tuned to the live blog to know about all trending stories across the countries. September 11 also marks various festivals and events around the world.

It marks Patriot Day remembering those who died in the deadly 9/11 attacks. 2020 marks 19th anniversary of the observance. Meanwhile, it also marks National Hot Cross Bun Day wherein people celebrate the type of bun much loved by people. It also marks No News is Good News Day. It is also the birthday and anniversaries of a lot of popular figures and celebrities around the world. It is the 125th birth anniversary of Vinoba Bhave. It is also the birthday of Shriya Saran, Surbhi Chandna, Rati Pandey, Taraji P. Henson, Ludacris, Lala Amarnath and Murali Karthik.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat, it is advisable to not leave homes unless for a need. Wear your facemasks and follow good sanitation practices. Also, reach out to those in need and give people hope and courage for a better future. Let's break the chains of the virus and pray for a good future. We wish you a Happy Friday and a great weekend ahead!