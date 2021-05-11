It's not all "OK" in Elon Musk's world today. It's been a couple of days since Elon Musk made his Saturday Night Live debut but his performance is still gaining notoriety. The Space X founder's hosting gig was met with tepid laughter but it's become a surefire way to piss off some Twitter users. Twitter users accused Elon Musk of flashing a “white supremacy” sign this weekend during the billionaire’s appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL). The dogecoin inventor found himself in a bit of a pickle when Twitter users accused Elon Musk of flashing a “white power” sign this weekend on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Elon Musk was having a pretty good week with the launch of SpaceX Starship, the value of dogecoin skyrocketing in value and a hosting gig that quickly garnered widespan attention but couldn't really garner any laughs. However, his performance sure did anger a few Twitter users. Musk who was portraying a character on the Weekend Update known as “Financial Expert Lloyd Ostertag” and was seen using the “OK” hand gesture while discussing cryptocurrencies. What's really wrong with a simple hand gesture you might ask? It has become a contentious issue after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) was classified as a gesture a hate symbol in 2019 as it signifies White Supremacy.

Elon Musk 'Ok' hand gesture

The gesture didn't go well with a lot of Twitter users and netizens were ready with virtual pitchforks and torches.

Elon Musk did the white power hand gesture during the weekend update. Twice with each hand. NBC got Norm out of that desk for way less. Times are changing, I guess? This whole white supremacy thing is very retro. — ronald rios 🇵🇸 (@ronaldrios) May 9, 2021 And there was consensus amid another Twitter user It’s true. White supremacy is all about retro. All conservatives want to do is go back to a time when white people had full control, not just the miniscule 99% we have today. — WeAreTheEyesOfTheWorld (@WeAreTheEyesOf1) May 9, 2021

I just noticed that watching last night's episode. We had to rewind to make sure we were seeing that. Omg. Wow. — The Mortal Institute 🧢 (@TMI_Institute) May 9, 2021

But not everyone thought the gesture was offensive. Some came out in defence of Musk.

I saw it immediately. But honestly, people need to be given a break on that. It is such a common gesture.. it is OK, or in this case, it looks like he was complimenting a cook in italian. — Peter Sedesse (@petesede) May 9, 2021

One Twitter user even pointed out the difference in the gesture

Fingers up and outside the body. Not sideways pointing toward the body. There is a difference! — Patricia Cothron (@altutahn) May 9, 2021

The only thing that was missing in the tweet was "Duh." Netizens sure seem divided in their perception of the gesture. Some think it's offensive while others think it's harmless. Where do you stand?

