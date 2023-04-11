Mumbai, April 11: A video of a ‘glowing’ UFO that several individuals reportedly saw in the sky recently circulated on social media. On Tuesday, conspiracy theorist Scott C. Waring uploaded the footage to his ‘UFO Sightings Daily’ YouTube channel.

An eyewitness who filmed the entire incident was quoted by Scott saying, “It was a red glowing object moving slowly in my direction it seemed to fade in and out as if the color of it would dim and then get brighter red as it approached it seemed to begin to hover and then all of a sudden it split into two and the new red glowing spear went in the opposite direction it was coming from at a high rate of speed. There was an aura or haze around the object.” UFO Sighted in US Again? Hunters Roaming in Woods Spot Glowing, Cube-Shaped 'UFO' Floating in Sky (Watch Video).

The incident reportedly took place in Portland’s Oregon, while the astonishing video has now gone viral on social media, garnering numerous views and several comments from users.

Red ‘Glowing’ Object Found Hovering in Night Sky

“I've had one hover do close to me I could almost touch it. It silently continued going straight forward, yet seemed to rise above all the houses in discernable. It just looked like it kept going straight towards Ft. Lewis/McCord joint base. It's light didn't cast itself on any objects, like my fence it had just flown over”, wrote a user in the comment section. UFO Sighting: 'Cigar-Shaped UFO' Approaches an Airplane Mid-Air; What Happens Next Leaves Passengers Baffled (Watch Video).

“I would have been jumping in any vehicle I could and chase that thing down”, one wrote, while another suggested if it was ‘Space x Falcon 9’.

Previously, a video of a ‘glowing’ cube-shaped UFO that was seen in the sky by a group of hunters circulated on social media. Waring had posted the footage regarding the incident on April 5 to his YouTube channel.

