OpenAI Sora, the text-to-video generator, now supports AI image generation. The users can create various images based on the prompt on OpenAI Sora and access them via a dedicated tab, 'Images', on the interface. Recently, OpenAI enabled the unlimited video generation for the ChatGPT Pro and ChatGPT Plus users, allowing them to create as many videos as they want with their existing subscription. Perplexity New Feature Update: AI Platform Introduces New Answer Tabs To Improve Search Experience, Available Now on Web, Coming Soon to Mobile.

OpenAI Sora Now Supports AI Image Generation

Image generation is now in Sora! pic.twitter.com/WydMZmOt5X — Kol Tregaskes (@koltregaskes) March 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)