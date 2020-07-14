Most people have seen green frogs as they are one of the most common types usually found in moist areas. However, not many know about the yellow frogs that are known to change colour to the brightest yellow for attracting females. While many videos keep floating around the internet featuring the yellow frogs, mesmerising netizens but the most recent one was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. It is said to have been spotted in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. In this now-viral video, you can see a bunch of yellow frogs croaking and jumping around in a small water body. Kaswan also shared a fact about the Indian Bullfrog saying that they can change colour during monsoon to attract females.

Parveen Kaswan captioned the video with: "Have you ever seen Yellow frogs? Also in this number. They are Indian #bullfrog seen at Narsighpur. They change to yellow during monsoon & for attracting the females. Just look how they are enjoying rains." Watch video:

Have you ever seen Yellow frogs. Also in this number. They are Indian #bullfrog seen at Narsighpur. They change to yellow during monsoon & for attracting the females. Just look how they are enjoying rains. @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/Z3Z31CmP0b — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 13, 2020

Facts About The Indian Bullfrog (Hoplobatrachus Tigerinus):

The Indian Bullfrog (Hoplobatrachus tigerinus) is a large species of frog found in South and Southeast Asia

They turn yellow, except for the vocal sacks, which turn blue. It’s not exactly clear how this works, but it’s believed that the brighter the colour, the more attractive the male is.

It’s mostly a nocturnal animal, and its diet consists of insects, and occasionally small mammals and birds.

Indian Bullfrog is that when threatened (or when it really wants), it can jump on the surface just as it would jump on land, despite being a relatively large frog.

In a follow-up tweet, Praveen Kaswan clarified that one must not relate the video to anything else. He wrote "They have no relation with #Covid19, locusts etc. This behaviour is just normal. The only issue is whether so many males will get their ladies. The competition is real."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).