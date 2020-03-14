Viral Videos of the Week: From Prince Charles’ Namaste Greeting to Quarantined Italians Singing Together, Watch 7 Clips That Gripped Netizens Amid COVID-19 Scare

Representational Images (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

At present, all the world is talking about is a coronavirus. Looking at the ongoing situation, it is likely that COVID-19 will majorly be in the news than anything else. The virus is blamed for more than 5,000 deaths globally. This has led corporations to put work from home in place in a bid to curb the spread. Italy, which is considered as the second-most hit country of the virus after China is under a lockdown. Quarantined people were seen playing music and singing songs together from their balconies to keep their spirits high. Amid the doom-like situation, there have been good and light-hearted moments appearing on social media that has gripped netizens for good. The COVID-19 outbreak has even led officials to promote Indian culture of greeting with ‘Namaste’ over handshakes and air kisses. Prince Charles was recently spotted at an event joining his hands and greeting Namaste to the people present there. While the scare of coronavirus spread is unfortunately on, watch out the seven viral videos of the week that captivated the internet users.

1. Wash Hands Written in Skies Above Sydney:

The skies of Sydney beautifully read, ‘Wash Hands,’ sending a message to encourage personal hygiene amid the coronavirus outbreak. People online loved the unique approach. Although the skywriter was not identified in the media reports, his skill and the important message at this global crisis impressed netizens.

2. Ducking Friendship:

dad just sent me this video pic.twitter.com/NqA8QPFzgk — shell from florida (@canalststation) March 12, 2020

How adorable! These 11 ducks are BFF goals who meet every day to swim together. At first, a few would come out together and then call out to the others from their neighbourhood. Once all of them assemble, the birds move together and go swimming.

3. Female Cop Fighting Mountain Lion:

A Colorado deputy officer was spotted fighting with a wild mountain lion with her bare hands. The video has captivated the netizens. The officer had arrived at the spot after a lion reportedly attacked a civilian.

4. Prince Charles’ Namaste Greeting Over Handshake:

A lifetime of professional HANDSHAKING has left Prince Charles struggling to adapt to #coronavirus advice 😂 pic.twitter.com/5bU9MvVwyW — RT UK (@RTUKnews) March 12, 2020

Prince Charles was captured sharing a ‘Namaste’ bow instead of a handshake at the annual Prince’s Trust Awards at the London Palladium. Seeing the British Royal, adapting Indian tradition to greet, Twitter users unanimously reacted with funny memes and jokes.

5. Pig With Human Face:

A video of a pig born with a human face was shared online. The mutant-like animal was born in the area of Quebrada Arriba in the municipality of Torres, Venezuela.

6. Rae, the ‘Golden Unicorn’ Puppy:

This cute puppy nick-named Rae has become an instant social media sensation. The golden retriever is born with one-year on her head, and hence, she is fondly dubbed as the ‘Golden-Unicorn’ Puppy.

7. Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies:

Italian government instituted a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the ongoing stress, quarantined Italians are captured singing together from their balconies, keeping the spirits alive.

These are the videos that have gone viral during the ongoing pandemic. While we hope that the situation gets better sooner, we also wait for the upcoming week to unveil more viral moments. Until then, stay safe, hygienic and enjoy your weekend.