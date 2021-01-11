Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have become proud parents of a baby girl. The Indian cricket team captain took to Twitter to share this bunch of good news and fans of the couple cannot be more joyous. Within minutes, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma both are trending on Twitter as the internet family extended their congratulations to the newly-turned parents. And with what is called the way of the internet, funny memes and jokes to share their joy soon followed. Netizens are just as happy to know that the couple has been blessed with a baby girl and funny memes on Virushka are trending online right after.

In a post on Twitter, Virat Kohli shared the news and informed that both the baby and Anushka are doing fine. He signed off and asked people to respect their privacy at this time. The couple had announced their pregnancy last August and since then fans were overjoyed. Now the same excitement is trending on Twitter as their little baby girl has arrived. As both of them trend on top, congratulations are in order for them in typical funny memes and jokes format.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes Congratulating Virushka:

Aa Gaya!

Start Prepping For Celebrations!

Feeling Good

So Much Happiness

Kisiki Nazar Na Lage

Fans RN

#ViratKohli #virushka Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl Le fans:- pic.twitter.com/6i6SSLaSJs — Ramadhir singh🏹🚜 (@iamramadhir) January 11, 2021

Clearly, netizens are also overjoyed and at a time like this we all are craving for a bit of positive news. Fans of the couple are sharing their sentiment but have conveyed it with jokes and meme formats.

