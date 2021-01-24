Looking for free joints to smoke? Well, you have to take the COVID-19 vaccine. In an exciting new promotional campaign, a Michigan Marijuana Dispensary is giving away FREE weed to people who chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot. Isn't it double the joy? You get vaccinated as well as get to smoke a joint after that. Obviously, it is not available for people in India because marijuana isn't legal in the country BUT Michigan residents can enjoy the lucrative offer. The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is offering free pre-rolled joints to anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an Instagram post, @greenhousewalledlake share a picture of "Pot For Shots" joints along with the caption that reads: "Beginning this Friday and running until the end of February, The Greenhouse is running a "Pot for Shots" giveaway! Come by starting Friday and show your proof of vaccination and get a free @ubakedmi pre-roll! We're all hoping that the Covid vaccine is the beginning of the end for this pandemic that has taken such a toll on our neighbors, our communities and our nation. If you choose to get the Covid vaccine (we always support the freedom of choice 🇺🇲🇺🇲) this is our way of saying "thank you" for helping to end this pandemic and getting us back to normal." Health Benefits of Medical Marijuana: From Anxiety to Seizures, 5 Problems Cannabis Can Help You Fight.

The "Pot for Shots" promotion is a joint effort with UBaked Cannabis Company, which is providing the pre-rolls. It started on Friday and runs through February. To get the free weed, all someone has to do is get vaccinated and show up to the dispensary with proof of vaccination. What Is CBD Oil? Is Cannabidiol Legal in India? Everything You Want To Know About The Type of Cannabinoid, Naturally Found in Marijuana Plants.

Cannabis, weed, marijuana, hemp, Ganja, are all the names of recreational and medicinal drugs. People come up with various questions about it Are all of them the same thing, why does one thing have so many different names? Well, as much as they refer to one plant, there are minute differences to each with regards to their components and uses. Know: What is the Difference Between Cannabis, Weed, Marijuana and Hemp? Know More About These Cannabis Plant Products and Where Are They Legal For Use?

Michigan Marijuana Dispensary Is Giving Away Joints for FREE if You Get The COVID-19 Vaccine:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greenhouse of Walled Lake (@greenhousewalledlake)

The post is flooded with comments and basic queries as well. "Do both doses have to be completed in order to get the free PR?" someone wrote. "News Flash: Suddenly thousands decide to move to Michigan!", wrote another Instagram user. Greenhouse owner Jerry Millen told CNN: "We support the freedom of choice, everyone chooses what to do, but it's important people take measures to stop the pandemic by staying home and wearing a mask, or getting a vaccine if they choose to do so".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2021 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).