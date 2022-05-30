If Brazzer.com's Keiran Lee is all over your social media it is because he is "the only man in the world" with a million-dollar penis, according to his Twitter bio. Yes, his nine-and-a-half inch penis is said to be insured for a million dollars and his popularity knows no bounds. Karen Lee revealed various things in an interview about himself and his XXX-tra hot porn life. His real name is Adam and is married with a son. His wife's name is Kristen Price, and about his net worth, it is said that if he works daily, he can earn up to Rs 9.6 crore (about $ 1.46 million) in a year. It is also said that he's a huge Derby County FC fan. OnlyFans Armpit Hair Model Fenella Fox Makes Millions by Sharing Sexy Photos, Videos & Clips BUT in Real-Life Men Call Her ‘Dirty’ and ‘Disgusting’!

Talking about his insured penis he previously told Elite Daily: "The only way I can receive compensation is if I broke it on set or I'm involved in some freak accident. Thankfully, I've never had to use the insurance policy. And although a million dollars is a lot of money, to me, my penis is priceless." In his interviews, Keiran Lee said that on a porn set he has to work continuously for three hours with about 30 people present on the set. He told that at a XXX porn site can see the make-up artist playing on the phone and the sound recordist reading the book which does not excite you. It is said that in his free time he likes to box to stay fit and loves playing, as well as watching, football. Check out Keiran Lee Pics:

He added: "Thankfully, I've never had to use the insurance policy. And although a million dollars is a lot of money, to me, my penis is priceless." Lee, who is the only man in the world with a penis insured for one million dollars (according to his Twitter), has starred in too many movies to name. Wikipedia (updated July 15, 2016) sets his appearances at roughly 1,144 for porn powerhouse Brazzers alone.

