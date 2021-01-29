The first full moon of the year, called Wolf Moon shined bright in the sky for people across the world. Sky watchers got a real treat as the lunar event filled the night sky. Through telescope, and binoculars or just the naked eyes, they enjoyed the mesmerising full moonrise. Some even captured the enthralling moment. Wolf Moon 2021 pictures and videos have taken over Twitter as netizens decided to share the stunning pictures of the first full moon of the year. The event was live-streamed online as well for those who in case miss catching the glimpse if the sky is not clear. But luckily for many Twitterati, they could saw the stunning moon rising bright in the sky, and hence captured in pictures and videos too.

January’s full moon is often referred to as the ‘wolf moon’ as a reference to the wolves that used to howl at night around this time of the year. There are other names too described this month’s full moon, called Candles Moon, Snow Moon, Hunger Moon, Center Moon, Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon, Freeze Up Moon, Severe Moon and Hard Moon. The best way to view the moon was to find a clear area to take in a large view of the sky. Netizens captured the beautiful moment. In this article, we will see the pictures and videos shared on Twitter of January 2021 Wolf Moon.

Wolf Moon 2021

The beautiful Wolf Moon rising over the Fens in Ely. I was so happy to catch it 🌝❤️💫 #WolfMoon #thefullmoon #fullmoon #FullMoonInLeo #StormHour pic.twitter.com/OTMI3kcbKb — Veronica in the Fens 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@VeronicaJoPo) January 28, 2021

Tonight's Full Wolf Moon rising over the Domino Sugar Refinery #NYC pic.twitter.com/62UCdGm1OD — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) January 29, 2021

The #WolfMoon is so huge and bright now that it looks like the Sun. pic.twitter.com/o0s3eqx4Pc — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 28, 2021

GUYS ITS A WOLF MOON TODAY pic.twitter.com/sTdhJ4S7H5 — ⥼🌙🐺banana (@CB97PA3G1) January 29, 2021

Out for a walk this evening - happened to see the beautiful #wolfmoon rising pic.twitter.com/pEhdrqwiLg — Christine Vokurka (@sunrae123) January 29, 2021

Wolf moon pic.twitter.com/TGe7XrPALi — Mix Berry Fox/ Wolf (@MixBerryFoxWol1) January 29, 2021

Crazy good wolf moon out there tonight. pic.twitter.com/onnTcVeSv7 — Austin Kleon (@austinkleon) January 29, 2021

Here is my best picture of the full moon tonight. #WolfMoon pic.twitter.com/z1H7TkLeiP — Colton Flint (@Tornadof123) January 29, 2021

Aren’t they gorgeous? Skywatching 2021 may not be as dramatic as last year, with the rare Great Conjunction, but it surely promises a few spectacular moons. 2021 will have 12 full moons, and Wolf Moon was the first one. The next full moon is scheduled to rise on February 27, known as Snow Moon.

