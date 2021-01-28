Tonight is the night when the moon will shine bright, because it is this year’s first full moon! The full moon of January, called Wolf Moon, will be at its fullest and will be so bright, that you just gaze upward at the hopefully clear night sky to see it. In any case, there is a chance, you may miss it, there are online platforms hosting live streaming of the lunar event. Although, lunar events take place quite event, this one is special, because it is the first full moon of the year, and also this new decade. You might still want to experience watching and potentially photographing this stunningly beautiful phenomenon. In this article, we bring you all the details of Wolf Moon 2021 live streaming and how you can click the moon's perfect picture.

Wolf Moon 2021 Date and Time

Wolf Moon 2021 will grace the sky on January 28 and the best time to spot is when it reaches its maximum position, at 2:18 pm EST, i.e. 12:48 am IST. This means that for people living in India, the Wolf Moon 2021 will be visible on January 29.

Wolf Moon 2021 Live Streaming

Like every lunar event, this one too will be live-streamed by astronomy enthusiasts. January 2021 Wolf Full Moon will be extremely bright, and it will be easily visible for all of us, hopefully, the sky would be clear. If it is a cloudy night, or you missed it for any reason, you can always take a virtual tour of the moon with Moon Trek, managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. The Virtual Telescope Project has a free webcast, which begins at 10:45 am EST, i.e. 9:15 pm IST. Click HERE to watch the webcast. Besides, you can watch Wolf Moon 2021 live streaming on YouTube.

Watch Wolf Moon 2021 Live Streaming:

How to Photograph Wolf Moon?

It may not be easy to capture the beauty of the night sky. To take the best photo of the moon from your phone, turn your flash off and your ISO sensitivity down. Setting your focus to 100 will also help. Again, if you are using a digital camera, you can try an aperture of f/11 to f/16 and a shutter speed between 1/60th and 1/125th of a second.

We hope the above information will be useful to you. A full moon happens when the moon is exactly on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun, so the entire Earth-facing side is illuminated. The next full moon is on February 27, called Snow Moon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2021 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).