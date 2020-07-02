Are you more fond of aliens than humans? If you are, today is your day! It is World UFO day. UFO which means Unidentified Flying Object, every year the July 2 celebrates the aliens, precisely any unidentified flying object! People usually celebrate UFO day by holding parties and sky-watching get-togethers. It all started when in the early 1900’s, aviator Kenneth Arnold allegedly found nine unusual objects flying over Washington on June 24.

While the image he described seemed like that of a “saucer" or “a big flat disk”. Seems straight out of alien movies right? Yes, that precisely became the way alien spaceship are imagined these days! World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO) dedicated July 2 as a celebration of the day in order to raise awareness about “the existence of UFOs and with that intelligent beings from outer space” that would rule out the possibility of us being alone in the universe. But UFO is viral on social media, especially in terms of funny memes and jokes. If you're looking for some amazing ones, here are some you should take a look at!

The Pentagon should release a public report on UFOs, argues the U.S. Senate intelligence committee. In addition to requiring a public report, the committee plans to impose new rules on how the Department of Defense (DOD) shares information about UFOs. Unidentified flying objects — a term that refers to objects that are literally unidentified, not necessarily suspected alien spacecraft — have made the news several times in recent years. The New York Times has reported on the Pentagon's efforts to track and study UFOs.

