There seems to be some kind of bias against women who also work as XXX influencers along with their regular day jobs. In a recent viral video, an influencer reported a similar biased behaviour towards her. This XXX model who also works as a XXX OnlyFans model alleges she was fired from her day job for wearing attire that was "distracting." In a video released to TikTok last week, the woman—who goes by the online alias Marie Dee—explains the purported human resources fashion "faux pas". Dee displays her long, black dress, which covers her entire body and is slim-fitting but loose around her thighs. But her HR department seems to think the attire is too revealing. After this, her videos are going viral as many of her followers think that this is majorly out of jealousy that the HR dept. is behaving this way.

Just recently, a XXX creator of OnlyFans who is also a nurse finds herself in hot water after being a "distraction" to her co-workers. She asserts that she was fired from her position because her coworkers watch her videos. Another case saw a Detroit police officer Janelle Zielinski is suspended from the force after the department found her OnlyFans account on Instagram. The former female cop joined the police department after graduation in March. Teacher-Turned-OnlyFans XXX Porn Star Courtney Tillia Hot Pics & Videos Go Viral As She Rakes Millions by Teasing Fans’ Teacher-Student Obsession on the 18+ Site.

Dee states that this is the second occasion when she has been sent home because of her clothing. "Should I quit?" is the title of a video Dee posted in August of herself wearing black pants and a low-cut, purple top. The influencer, who has 150,000 followers on the network, has become a media sensation thanks to the series, but viewers' reactions to the videos have been divisive. Dee, who once admitted to maintaining an NSFW OnlyFans page and telling her followers she works "for her family's firm," also has a running series of films where she boasts about having affairs with people she has hired.

In her discussion with the HR rep, she was quoted saying: "I just got out of a meeting with the CEO and he wanted me to apologize to you because what you were wearing after the second review was appropriate. However, now that we’re here, can we please discuss what you’re wearing today… It’s pushing it, like really pushing it."

When Dee questioned "Like specifically?" the rep responded: "There’s a lot of boob." Just recently XXX OnlyFans Star & Teacher Miguelina Fredes’ hot pics were leaked on social media and refused to leave her teaching position after the concerned parents wanted her fired! XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2022 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).