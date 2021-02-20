A XXX OnlyFans star, Andrea Ivanova who is known to have 'World's Biggest Lips' is going to four times larger boobs. She is also referred to as a "real-life Barbie" and wishes to have even larger boobs in future. She claims to have the "biggest lips in the world" but looks like she is also aiming to have the "biggest boobs in the world" as she has gone under the knife to supersize her boobs. Merely 22-year-old Andrea Ivanova from Sofia, Bulgaria is known for her big lips. She has exceptionally large lips after having received more than 20 hyaluronic acid injections.

The influencer underwent the £3,000 surgery in January this year which took increased her C cup boobs by four sizes. While the 22-year-old was in intense pain for the first few days she says she has enjoyed a speedy recovery of about two weeks. And, she’s already planning on getting a bigger size. HOT Mishel Karen To Sell Masturbation Videos, Dirty Knickers and Socks on XXX Website OnlyFans! (View Sexy Pics and Videos).

"I am known both in Bulgaria and around the world, so I am obliged to share with my followers what is happening in my life, as well as about each of my new interventions. I'm still careful with my new breasts, I feel great. I decided to enlarge my breasts because I think it is much more feminine and beautiful for a woman to have a lusher bust", Andrea said while explaining her decision to undergo the surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Ivanova (@andrea.andrea345)

Wow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Ivanova (@andrea.andrea345)

Andrea Ivanova

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Ivanova (@andrea.andrea345)

The website is gaining immense popularity, especially during the pandemic! The XXX website doesn't bar or block any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna have come closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com.

Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money. Renee Gracie was very famous on OnlyFans and you can download Renee Gracie sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans. Her OnlyFans account features sex videos and other XXX content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2021 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).