A XXX OnlyFans model who is also a teacher and a single mother is worried after the school district subscribed to her pornographic content. After the district subscribed to her XXX OnlyFans account, ‘The Dommy Mommy’ is appealing to the school board to allow her to continue producing content for OnlyFans, worries she would soon be dismissed. The BC teaching assistant Kristin MacDonald, also known as Ava James 'The Dommy Mommy,' is concerned that her tenure as a teacher is about to end in yet another XXX OnlyFans teacher disaster.

James has been battling the school district to maintain both her employment and her OnlyFans account, which, in her opinion, helps a single mother support her child. The model received a cease and desist letter from the Coquitlam School District requesting that she delete her social media and XXX OnlyFans accounts; however, she refused, which resulted in a disciplinary hearing and potential termination.

This practically suggests that the school board paid OnlyFans with taxpayer money in order to monitor the teacher's material creation on her account. Currently out of work due to a back ailment, James feels mistreated by the district despite the fact that she is still an employee and even has backing from her union. James is by no means the first model from XXX OnlyFans to advocate against discrimination. Famously, a boy's attendance was suspended after his mother's OnlyFans account was found. Samantha Peer, Teacher Fired for Making Porn Videos in Classroom Now Wants ‘Revenge’ on ‘Friend’ Who Revealed Her XXX Account!

Of course, she's not the only educator to experience criticism for appearing on OnlyFans. A science teacher who recorded footage on pupils' desks last year was fired and had her account deleted. “I kind of felt like they were poking at me being like, ‘Yeah, we saw what you’re doing,’ or whatever,” she added. “I mean, they could draw it out, or they can tell me next week that I’m terminated.” “What I hope the final outcome will be is that this situation sets a precedent for other people in similar situations where maybe they are being discriminated against based on doing some sort of sex work,” she further said.

