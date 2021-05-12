An XXX-Tra controversial security scan of a woman who was carrying lingerie, butt plugs, and other sex toys in her luggage has landed a security guard in jail after he took the liberty to pot it online. The security guard of the Chinese subway has now been fired for posting an image of the woman's suitcase that contained an assortment of electric adult toys. Guangzhou Metro took strict action and said in a statement: "We have zero tolerance of any action leaking passenger privacy" First Legal Sex Toy Store in Calangute, Goa ‘Kama Gizmos’ Takes over Social Media Leaving Netizens XXX-Tra Excited for Their next Visit to the Holiday Destination (View Pics).

The man had been working as a guard at Guangzhou-Foshan subway and when he saw the X-rated objects in the woman's baggage on one of the normal security screenings, he took the opportunity to leak the image online. He was fired after authorities found the published on Weibo, with Guangzhou Metro condemning the incident.

The security guard had requested to look within the woman’s bag after the x-ray detected steel objects. Inside he discovered a whip, lingerie, an anal plug, a dildo, and different electrical adult toys, as per the South China Morning Post.

He despatched the x-way picture in a gaggle chat, writing: "There are many lovely girls in Guangzhou, however, they aren’t so critical. She regarded like Lin Chi-ling in her plaid skirt, however, she had this in her bag." Someone saw the publish on social media and complained to the police, saying: "How can somebody as bad-mannered as this qualify as a security guard?"

The security guard claimed he had despatched the photographs to a good friend, who posted them online without his information. He was sacked from his position and handed over to Foshan police final Friday. Guangzhou Metro stated in a press release: "We have zero tolerance of any motion leaking passenger privateness. We have now requested our security test unit to research, limit workers' behavior, and conduct authorized {and professional} coaching to keep away from comparable incidents from taking place once more."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).