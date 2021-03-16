Talking about sex in India is considered taboo. There is a reluctance to talk openly about sexual intimacy, sexual orientation, sex toys and any other aspect of sex despite it being the land of Kamasutra. But since change is the only constant, the first step has been taken in India by setting up a sex toy shop in Calangute, Goa! The shop for sex toy and wellness products is the first recognized shop in India. The name of this shop is ‘Kama Gizmos’.

A report quoted by Vice.com states that the shop is in the Calangute area. In this shop different products of Sex Toy, condoms, sprays, gels, vibrators, packers and products are being sold. Interestingly, this shop is not in a dark place or basement but on the open road and it looks like a medical store. No nudity and pornography are promoted in the shop. The shop has sold the most BDSM sets, marshmallow flavoured, glow in the dark vegan condoms, cock rings, vibrators and role play costumes. Regarding the design of the shop, the shop's co-founder Nirav Mehta said, "We have not intentionally built it in a dark or dark basement. Such shops abroad are mostly in narrow streets or cellars. We built it like a medical store. We have wall mounted all the certifications accrediting the shop. This has been done so that there is no political dispute of any kind. '

Kama Gizmo From Outside

India has very strict laws against obscenity. In view of this, it is impossible to do the business with Sex Toy here. According to the report, Mehta said, "The law is not clear about such a shop in India but you can sell opal sect products unless it is pornographic." We deliberately chose toys and products whose packaging did not reflect obscenity and they would not be insulting and degrading in any way to women. Doing so did not violate the laws on obscenity. ' The owners of this store are preparing to expand the shop and bring new products to their customers.

