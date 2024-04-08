Hyundai India has introduced a new 'Titan Grey' colour to its flagship Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car. In its official post on Instagram, Hyundai India said, " Introducing the captivating Titan Grey colour on the Hyundai IONIQ 5, a colour as bold as the performance it embodies." The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is an all-electric SUV crafted on the E-GPM platform. Hyundai India claimed in its post that the EV could offer lightning-fast charging and extended range. IONIQ 5 from Hyundai was previously available in Midnight Black Pearl, Gravity Gold Matte and Optic White colour options. The car reportedly offers two interior colour options, including Obsidian Black. Mahindra XUV3XO Launch Expected on April 29, Company Shares Teaser Showcasing Design and Confirms Some Features (Watch Video).

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Colour Updated for Indian Customers:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyundai India (@hyundaiindia)

