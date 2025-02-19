New Delhi, February 19: TVS Motor Company has launched its latest motorbike, TVS Ronin, in India at INR 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). This 2025 TVS Ronin comes in new colours, including Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. Visually, the motorcycle remains the same but has a dual-channel ABS update for the mid-spec DS variant, which was previously offered only to the top-end TD variant.

The design hasn't changed, and the new 2025 TVS Ronin continues offering the same mechanical specifications as before. The dimensions, engine, performance, and tech features, including the digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, have remained the same. 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched in India; Price, Specifications and Features, Check Everything About New Honda Motorcycle.

2025 TVS Ronin Specifications and Features

TVS Ronin 2025 Edition comes with the same 259.9cc single-cylinder oil-cooled four-stroke SOHC engine that generates a maximum of 20.1 bhp power at 7,750 rpm and achieves a peak torque of 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm. The transmission includes five-speed gears and has an assist & Slipper clutch. The bike has 41mm USD front suspension and rear mono-shock suspension with 7-step adjustable pre-load. The bike is built on a double cradle split synchro stiff frame.

The bike has a T-shaped AHO LED signature headlamp, LED taillight, LED turn signal, digital fuel gauge, and fully digitally connected speedometer. The bike offers a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike 2025 TVS Ronin's measurements are the same: 2,0,40 mm height, 805 mm width, 1,170 mm height and 1,357 mm wheel baswheelbasebike's seat height is 795 mm and has 181 mm of ground clearance. TVS Ronin 2025 model comes with a 14-litre fuel tank and has 160 kg kerb weight. Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched in India With Sporty Design at INR 3.95 Lakh; Check Delivery Details, Specifications and Features Here.

The 2025 TVS Ronin features USD forks in Black or Bright Gold, adding a bold contrast to its design. The bike's headlamp rim and seat are Black, while the muffler end cap and fender mounting bracket are finished in matte black.

