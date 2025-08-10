Tesla has set to open its new showroom in Delhi on August 11, 2025. The new Tesla Experience Centre will be opened at Aerocity's upscale Worldmark 3 complex in Delhi. Elon Musk's EV firm already opened its first showroom at BKC, Mumbai, in a 4,000 sq ft area. The new Tesla Delhi Showroom is expected to be of the same size. The company is expected to sell the Tesla Model Y at first and introduce more models later. Tesla's second showroom in Delhi is expected to cost around INR 50 lakh plus additional charges to the company. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ‘Phanton Blaq’ Limited-Edition Unveiled on 10th Anniversary of NEXA Channel; Check Details.

Tesla Delhi Showroom (Tesla 2nd Showroom) Opening at Aerocity on August 11

Tesla Experience Center, Aerocity - opening tomorrow, August 11, at 2pm 📍Delhi, Worldmark 3 pic.twitter.com/JV34pXuKKn — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) August 10, 2025

