Ride-hailing service prominent Uber shared a Santa's wishlist ahead of Christmas 2024 and encouraged people to comment on their points. The Uber's list included four points - removal of concept of traffic from the world, permanent work from mountain (pahaad), cold play tickets and one crore bank balance. Netizens joined and posted a wide range of answers. One said, "salary badwa do", while another user said, "Uber should pack your bags and leave the India". Amid this, a user shared his experience with the driver asking for cash, talking on the phone while riding, and driving rashly. What Is Christmas Tree Cluster? A Group of Young Stars Called 'NGC 2264' That Look Like Tree of Christmas?.

Uber's Santa Wishlist for Christmas 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uber India (@uber_india)

