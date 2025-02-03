A post on Reddit showing the lounge-like services being offered in an Uber cab is going viral on social media. As per reports, the Uber car is said to be from Delhi, where the driver of the cab is seen redefining customer service by converting his vehicle into a mobile convenience store. The viral picture shows the Maruti Celerio being stocked with an assortment of complimentary items, including WiFi, snacks, candies, bottled water, umbrellas, sanitisers and even medicines. "Found cab facilities better than flights," the caption of the post on Reddit read. One of the users took to the comments section and said that the can driver's name is Abdul Qadir. "I've been in his cab. His name is Abdul and he is an amazing guy," a second user commented. A third user wrote, "It was all free bro. I took the liberty to have some candies." ‘Good Kisser’: Uber Driver's Bizarre Compliment Sparks Viral Reactions on Social Media.

Cab Facilities Better Than Flights, Says Reddit User

