As of March 6, 2025, Adani Green share price (NSE: ADANIGREEN) stock is trading at INR 841.20, reflecting a decrease of INR 7.50 (0.88%) from the previous close. Over the past year, the stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of INR 2,174.10 and a low of INR 840.45. The company’s market capitalization stands at INR 1,36,575 crore. Recent financials indicate a quarterly revenue decline of 22.1%, marking the lowest in the last three years. Investors are advised to monitor these developments and consult financial advisors before making investment decisions. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 6, 2025: TCS, LIC Housing Finance, Wipro Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Adani Green Share Price

Adani Green Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)