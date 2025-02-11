Stocks of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (NSE: APOLLOHOSP) opened on a negative note today, February 11, in early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (NSE: APOLLOHOSP) shares were trading at INR 6,514 and fell by INR 247.25 or 3.66 per cent. Notably, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (NSE: APOLLOHOSP) saw its 52-week high of INR 7,545.35 on January 7 last month. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 11, 2025: Eicher Motors, Nykaa, Bata India Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Apollo Hospital Share Price Today

Shares of Apollo Hospital fell in early trade today. (Photo credits: NSE)

