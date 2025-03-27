Ashok Leyland Ltd ( NSE: Ashokley ) saw a 1.52% decline in its stock price, trading at INR 211.71 as of 10:00 AM IST on March 27. The stock opened at INR 207.98, reaching an intraday high of INR 214.80 and a low of INR 205.17. With a market capitalization of INR 62,220 crore, the company has a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland’s stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹264.65 and a 52-week low of INR 166.25. Motherson Share Price Today, March 27: Stocks of Samvardhana Motherson Drop 4.39% in Early Trade, Check NSE Latest Price.

