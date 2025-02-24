Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (NSE: BAJAJHFL) saw a decline of 1.36 per cent on February 24, 2025, trading at INR 112.10, down from its previous close of INR 113.54. The stock opened at INR 112.80, and during early trade, it was at INR 113.40, reflecting a slight dip of -0.12 per cent. On the last trading day, the shares had closed at INR 113.85, with a high of INR 116 and a low of INR 113. The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at INR 94,649.39 crore. Zen Technologies Share Price Today, February 24: Stocks of Zen Technologies Limited Rise by 1.03% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today, February 24:

Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Dip on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

