Stocks of Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) opened in green today, March 12, during the early morning trade. The company signed an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to offer Starlink's high-speed internet services to its customers in India. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) were trading at INR 1,701.95 and rose by INR 39.00, or 2.35%. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 12, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Nykaa and RVNL Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

