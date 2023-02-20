US President Joe Biden met his counterpart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv during an unannounced visit to Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine on a surprise visit. A video of US President walking in Kyiv amid tight security had also gone viral on social media. The White house has said that Biden is heading to Poland for a two-day visit to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden Arrives in Kyiv on Surprise Visit Amid Ukraine-Russia War (Watch Video).

US President Joe Biden Meets Volodymyr Zelenskiy

BREAKING: US President Joe Biden meets his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv during an unannounced visit to Ukraine https://t.co/cMHwBIzcN3 pic.twitter.com/YUOMyACjyO — Bloomberg (@business) February 20, 2023

