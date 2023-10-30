Cello World, on Monday, October 30, opened for initial public offering (IPO) subscription and will close on November 1, 2023. The consumer product maker raised Rs 567 crore from anchor investors on October 27. The IPO is priced between Rs 617 and Rs 648 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application is 23 shares. The issue size of the IPO is Rs 1,900 crores, and it is entirely an offer for sale of 2.93 crore shares. The allotment for the Cello World Limited IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 6, 2023. Cello World Limited IPO will be listed on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, November 9, 2023. Share Market Today: Markets Continue To Fall for Sixth Day Running Amid Negative Global Trends and Foreign Fund Outflows.

Cello World IPO Opens

