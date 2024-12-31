The shares of Dam Capital Advisors Limited (NSE: Dam Capital) opened in green today, December 31, in early trade. As per the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Dam Capital Advisors Limited (NSE: Dam Capital) was trading at INR 383 and saw a gain of INR 11.45 (3.08 per cent). Notably, Dam Capital Advisors Limited (NSE: Dam Capital) stock had closed at INR 371.55 during the previous day's closing. Dam Capital Advisors Limited (NSE: Dam Capital) share saw its 52-week high of INR 456.90 on December 27. On Friday, December 27, DAM Capital Advisors Limited stock had ended with a sharp premium of nearly 47 per cent against the issue price of INR 283. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 31: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, ITC and EaseMyTrip Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday, Know Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on December 31.

Dam Capital Share Price Today

Shares of Dam Capital opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)