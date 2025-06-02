Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (NSE: GENUSPOWER) saw a strong rise in its share price on the NSE, climbing INR 31.60 or 7.99% to trade at INR 427.00 as of 9:41 am IST. The stock opened at INR 430.00, touched a high of INR 430.00, and went down to a low of INR 412.00 during early trade. With this surge, the company’s market capitalisation has reached around INR 12,900 crore. The stock is currently trading close to its 52-week high of INR 486.05, and has significantly moved up from its 52-week low of INR 236.85.

