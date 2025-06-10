Stocks of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) opened in green today, June 10, during the early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) were trading at INR 538.90 and rose by INR 13.90 or 2.65%. Hindustan Zinc Limited is likely to annouce the first interim dividend for FY26 on June 11. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 10, 2025: AstraZeneca Pharma, Capri Global and Premier Energies Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today, June 10

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

