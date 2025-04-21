Stocks of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) opened in green today, April 21, in early trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) were trading at INR 130.77 and rose by INR 1.29 or 1 per cent. Notably, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) saw its 52-week high and low of INR 229 and INR 108.04 on July 15, 2024 and March 2, 2025, respectively. Adani Power Share Price Today, April 21: Adani Power Limited Stocks Grow by 2.90% in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business.

IRFC Share Price Today

Stocks of IRFC opened on a positive note today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)