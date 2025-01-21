The shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (NSE: MCX) opened in negative today, January 21, during early morning trade. According to the latest trading developments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (NSE: MCX) stocks were trading at INR 5,659.05 and saw a decline of INR 367.85 or 6.10 per cent. The development comes as Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (NSE: MCX) on Monday, January 20, reported a net profit of INR 160 crore for the third quarter that ended on December 31, 2024. Dixon Share Price Today, January 21: Stocks of Dixon Technologies Limited Fall 7.80%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

MCX Share Price Today

Stocks of MCX opened on a negative note today. (Photo credits: NSE)

