Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd (NSE: MUTHOOTFIN) surged over 10% in early trade on Thursday, August 14, after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly profit. The stock opened at INR 2,730.00 against its previous close of INR 2,509.90 and was trading at INR 2,769.50 by 9:35 AM, up INR 259.60 or 10.34%. The rally came after the gold loan financier announced an 89.6% year-on-year jump in net profit to INR 2,046 crore for Q1 FY26, compared to INR 1,079 crore in the same period last year. This performance marks the strongest quarterly earnings in the company’s history, driven by higher gold loan demand and improved margins. The robust results have boosted investor sentiment, pushing the stock to a fresh 52-week high of INR 2,760.80, well above its 52-week low of INR 1,756.05. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 14, 2025: Muthoot Finance, United Spirits, BPCL and IRCTC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

