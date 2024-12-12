Shares of NALCO (NSE: NATIONALUM) saw a sharp decline on December 12, dropping over 7% by 3:00 PM IST, reaching INR 229.98, its lowest point of the day. The stock opened at INR 232.98 and hit a high of INR 251.50 earlier in the day. Despite a market capitalisation of INR 42.24 Thousand Crore and a P/E ratio of 13.62, the stock faced significant losses. The 52-week high stands at INR 262.99, while the 52-week low is INR 96.40. NALCO also offers a dividend yield of 3.48%. Gopal Snacks Share Price Today, December 12: Gopal Snacks Ltd Stock Price Drops by 6.04% After Rajkot Factory Fire.

NALCO Ltd Stock Falls by 7.83% Amid Market Downturn

NALCO Share Price Today, December 12

