Shares of Gopal Snacks (NSE: Gopal) dropped 6.04% on December 12 after a major fire broke out at the company's snacks manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Gujarat's Rajkot. At 10:15 am, Gopal Snacks' stock was trading at INR 428.15 per share on NSE. In response to the fire incident, the company announced that production at its Modasa and Nagpur facilities had been increased to offset the closure of the Rajkot I plant. Additionally, Gopal Snacks is in talks with third-party manufacturers to meet any extra local demand. Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today, December 12: Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Stock Price Plunges 4.54% Ahead of End of Shareholder Lock-In Period.

Gopal Snacks Share Price on December 12

Gopal Snacks Share Price on December 12 (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

