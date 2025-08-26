The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) on Tuesday, August 26, urged the public to avoid speculation on new GST tax slabs, stating on X, "Decisions in this regard are taken collectively by the GST Council which comprises of the Centre and States. Premature speculation gives rise to baseless rumours and may cause volatility in the markets. All stakeholders are advised to kindly await the official announcements which will be made after the GST Council meeting scheduled on 3rd and 4th September, 2025." This comes amid reports suggesting that the Goods and Services Tax Council, chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, may roll out new GST rates by September 22. Proposed changes are said to include a simplified two-tier GST structure of 5% and 18%, with select items such as ultra-luxury cars and sin goods potentially attracting a special 40% rate. The government, however, has not officially confirmed these figures, urging stakeholders to wait for formal announcements. GST Slab: Group of Ministers Back Centre’s Proposal To Scrap 12% and 28% Goods and Services Tax Slabs, Says Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (Watch Video).

Govt Advises Against GST Speculation Ahead of Council Meet

It is kindly requested that speculation on GST rates may be avoided. 👉🏻Decisions in this regard are taken collectively by the GST Council which comprises of the Centre and States. 👉🏻Premature speculation gives rise to baseless rumours and may cause volatility in the markets.… — CBIC (@cbic_india) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)