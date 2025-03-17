Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd (NSE: OLAELEC) dropped by 3.5 per cent on Monday, March 17, after Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd filed a lawsuit over alleged payment default. The stock opened at INR 49.98, slipping below INR 50 apiece, and traded at INR 48.20, down 4.57 per cent in early trade. Rosmerta has approached the NCLT Bengaluru, seeking Corporate Insolvency proceedings against Ola Electric. In response, the company stated that it disputes the claims and is seeking legal advice. Ola Electric assured that it will take all necessary steps to protect its interests. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 17, 2025: IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Alkem Laboratories and Tejas Networks Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Ola Electric Share Price Today, March 17:

Ola Electric Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

