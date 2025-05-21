Stocks of Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) opened in green today, May 21, soon after the Indian stock market opened for trading. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) were trading at INR 379.40 and rose by INR 1.55 or 0.41 per cent. Notably, stocks of Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) saw their 52-week high of INR 617.80 on July 12, 2024 and 52-week low of INR 265.50 on March 3 this year. United Spirits Share Price Today, May 21: United Spirits Limited Stocks Fall by 0.54% in Early Trade After Opening at INR 1,570.

Railtel Share Price Today, May 21, 2025

Shares of Railtel opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

