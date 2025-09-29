Shares of Saatvik Green Energy Limited (NSE: SAATVIKGL) opened on a negative note today, September 2, after the Indian stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of Saatvik Green Energy Limited (NSE: SAATVIKGL) were trading at INR 436 and fell by INR 4.70 or 1.07 per cent. Saatvik Green Energy Limited (NSE: SAATVIKGL) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 465 on September 26 this year and low of INR 427.30 on the same day. Adani Power Share Price Today, September 29: Stocks of Adani Power Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Saatvik Green Energy Share Price Today, September 29, 2025

Stocks of Saatvik Green Energy Limited opened on a negative note today (Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)