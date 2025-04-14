Indian stock exchanges NSE and BSE will remain closed today, April 14, 2025, for Ambedkar Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. All segments, including derivatives and equities, will be suspended for the day. After a volatile week, traders get a short break with only three trading sessions this week. The markets will reopen on April 15, 2025. Additionally, the market will also be closed on April 18 for Good Friday. Stock Market Holidays in April 2025: NSE, BSE to Stay Closed on Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti and Other Observances; Check Share Market Holiday Dates in This Month.

Stock Market Holiday Today:

