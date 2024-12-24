The shares of Tata Investment Corporation Limited (NSE: Tata Invest) opened in green today, December 24, in early morning trade. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Tata Investment Corporation Limited (NSE: Tata Invest) stock was trading at INR 7,220.55 and saw a gain of 10.62%. The Tata Investment Corporation Limited (NSE: Tata Invest) shares saw a gain of INR 693.30 from the previous day's closing of INR 6,527.25. BGDL Share Price: Bharat Global Developers Limited Stock Traded in Green Before SEBI Halted Trading After Complaints of Fraudulent and Suspicious Activities.

Tata Investment Share Price Today

Tata Investment shares opened in green in early trade. (Photo credits: NSE)

