Days have come when dogs are not petrified by the mammoth creature of the sea - sharks. Everyone knows how sharks attack. But, just like in some cartoon series, this lucky dog got away while paddling after the shark and barking at it. A video clip from the Bahamas is making rounds on social media for this courageous act. A group of 32 tourists visited the island, and they saw a hammerhead shark passing a few miles away from their boat, near the dock, while the dog jumped into the water and started barking. The tourists who shot this video can be heard shouting and asking the dog to get back. It is quite a mystery why the dog jumped into the water, and the shark let it go unhurt. Shark Attack in New Caledonia: Australian Tourist Attacked by Shark on Crowded Beach in Noumea, Succumbs to Injuries.

Dog Barks At Shark, Jumps Into Water

A small dog in the Bahamas jumps in water to go after massive 12 foot long hammerhead shark and appears to take a bite at the shark. Dog: Safe Shark: Gone Audience: Stunnedhttps://t.co/BRuzWcH9WD pic.twitter.com/Dr9mRhvidw — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 17, 2023

Massive Hammerhead Shark Leaves Dog Alive

The sight of a massive hammerhead shark was a rare treat for 32 travelers on a tour boat in the Bahamas this week. Something stranger still: A dog dove from a nearby dock to confront it https://t.co/2zsPxT2oqA — Bloomberg (@business) February 17, 2023

