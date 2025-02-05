Mumbai, February 5: The Indian stock market ended on a strong note on February 4, with the Sensex surging 1,397 points to close at 78,584 and the Nifty gaining 378 points to settle at 23,739. The rally, led by capital expenditure-linked stocks, added over INR 5 lakh crore to the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms. Amid the positive momentum, stocks such as Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER), Titan (NSE: TITAN), and Birla Corp (NSE: BIRLACORPN) are expected to remain in focus. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that could be on investors’ radar for February 5.

According to CNBC-TV18, corporate earnings and key developments will drive stock-specific action on Wednesday. Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (NSE: RVNL), JB Pharma (NSE: JBCHEPHARM), and JK Tyre (NSE: JKTYRE) are also likely to see movement. Additionally, banking and healthcare stocks such as Dhanlaxmi Bank (NSE: DHANBANK), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (NSE: METROPOLIS), and Alkem Laboratories Ltd (NSE: ALKEM) may be in focus. Investors will track these stocks for potential buying or selling opportunities. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 4, 2025: Asian Paints, Lupin, and Godrej Properties Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on February 5

Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER):

Tata Power's strong quarterly earnings, with a 39 per cent increase in EBITDA, will keep the stock in focus. The company reported a 5 per cent revenue growth to INR 15,391 crore, though it missed analyst expectations. Xiaomi Market Value Hits 1 Trillion HKD, About USD 128 Billion for First Time, Shares Price Increase to 40 HKD, Shows Strong Performance Since IPO.

Titan (NSE: TITAN):

Titan's quarterly net profit saw a 5 per cent decline, mainly due to the customs duty reduction on gold, missing analyst estimates. Despite the setback, Titan's strong brand presence and recovery potential will likely keep the stock on investors' radar.

Birla Corp (NSE: BIRLACORPN):

Birla Corp's significant 72 per cent drop in net profit for the quarter may impact investor sentiment, but sequential improvements in EBITDA and sales volume could signal recovery.

Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER):

Torrent Power's stable performance in the power sector makes it a stock to watch. As power demand remains robust, any positive momentum in the company's growth trajectory could lead to investor interest.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (NSE: RVNL):

RVNL’s recent receipt of a project letter of acceptance for the Koraput-Singapur road doubling project places it in the spotlight. The infrastructure development will drive attention, especially as the company executes significant work on major bridges and railway tracks. Investors may look for the long-term impact of such large-scale projects.

JB Pharma (NSE: JBCHEPHARM):

JB Pharma reported a 21.6 per cent rise in net profit, signalling strong growth in the pharmaceutical space. The company's 14.1 per cent revenue growth to INR 963.5 crore could fuel investor optimism, especially with robust earnings in the healthcare sector.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (NSE: JKTYRE):

JK Tyre’s 76.7 per cent YoY drop in net profit due to soft demand for tyres could impact stock performance. Despite the decline, the company’s revenue from operations remained stable, and future recovery could boost sentiment.

Dhanlaxmi Bank (NSE: DHANBANK):

Dhanlaxmi Bank's impressive 563.33% YoY rise in net profit and improvement in net interest income positions it as a key stock to watch. The bank's positive financial performance, along with its efforts to reduce non-performing assets, makes it attractive to investors looking for growth in the banking sector.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (NSE: METROPOLIS):

Metropolis Healthcare’s 15.4 per cent YoY increase in net profit reflects strong growth in the diagnostic sector. The company’s stable EBITDA and revenue growth, alongside steady margins, make it a stock to track.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd (NSE: ALKEM):

Alkem's launch of the Kojiglo serum in India positions the company as a key player in the skincare market. The introduction of this advanced formulation highlights its focus on innovation, which could enhance its product portfolio.

As the Indian stock market continues its positive momentum, driven by a strong rally on February 4, investors will closely monitor stocks like Tata Power, Titan, Birla Corp, and others for potential market-moving developments. With a diverse set of earnings reports, project approvals, and product launches, these companies are poised to remain in focus on February 5. (Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

