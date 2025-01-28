Union Bank of India (NSE: Union Bank) shares opened in green today, January 28, in early morning trade. Stocks of Union Bank of India (NSE: Union Bank) were trading at INR 108.65 and saw an increase of INR 3.06 or 2.90 per cent in early morning trade today. Union Bank of India (NSE: Union Bank) shares saw their 52-week high of INR 172.50 on June 3, 2024, and a 52-week low of INR 100.81 on January 25 this year. Coal India Share Price Today, January 28: Stocks of Coal India Limited Fall in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Union Bank Share Price

Shares of Union Bank opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

