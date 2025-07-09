Shares of Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK) opened in red today, July 9. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK) were trading at INR 143.36 and fell by INR 6.89 or 4.59 per cent. Notably, Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 158.65 on June 3 this year. Asian Paints Share Price Today, July 9: Stocks of Asian Paints Limited Rise by INR 42.40 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Union Bank Share Price Today, July 9, 2025

Shares of Union Bank opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

