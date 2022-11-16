As per reports, former US President Donald Trump has formally entered the 2024 US presidential race, making official what he’s been teasing for months. The news of Trump running for presidency also puts the spotlight on his rival and current US President Joe Biden, who's at the G-20 summit, and whether he will commit to seek re-election. Reportedly, official paperwork forming the "Donald J Trump for President 2024" campaign committee has been filed with the Federal Election Commission. Donald Trump Says He Is Running for 2024 US Presidential Election.

Trump Prepares To Launch 3rd Campaign for White House

UPDATE: Donald Trump formally enters the 2024 US presidential race, making official what he’s been teasing for months. This also puts the spotlight on rival Biden, who's at the G-20 summit, and whether he will commit to seek re-election https://t.co/ri9rKFikk0 pic.twitter.com/AAaGJaiByt — Bloomberg (@business) November 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)